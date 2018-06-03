San Diego police say they have arrested a "shooter" after gunfire was heard near the finish line of the city's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

The 'active shooter' incident resulted in a frightening scene for runners and spectators, Fox News reports.

There is "no longer a threat to the community," the San Diego Police Department told Huff Post.

Fox 5 reported that the suspect was a woman and was taken into custody.

The network said she allegedly was firing rounds on a parking lot.

The San Diego Police Department tweeted: "The scene is secure. The Rock and Roll Marathon has resumed."

On Twitter, spectators described hearing at least one shot fired.

