Divorcing couples in China are being asked to take exams which explore how much they have grown apart and whether their marriage can be salvaged, as authorities try to halt rising divorce rates.

Authorities in at least three Chinese provinces have started using the tests, which ask questions such as "What was your sweetest moment together?".

Up to half of marriages between those who were born in the 1980s have broken up. Liu Chunling, a marriage registration official in the eastern Jiangsu province, said the measure would help tackle the rise of "impulsive divorces". She said it gives couples a moment to "calm down and reminisce on moments in their marriage, reflecting on their roles and responsibilities."

While some of the tests are voluntary, Chinese reports said at least one separation was halted by officials after the results. "The couple earned scores of 80 and 86, separately," said CGTN. "The high scores suggested a healthy marriage. The judge said the wife - who filed for the divorce - became much calmer after the test, and agreed to the court's decision."

Beijing believes social instability is a threat to its rule. It also wants couples to produce more babies to resolve issues of an ageing population.