NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A police official says two people have been killed in a collapsed building in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Pius Masai Mwachi of the National Disaster Management Unit says a rescue operation is going on after a five-story residential building collapsed early Sunday in Nairobi's Huruma Ngei neighborhood.

He said a body was pulled from the rubble and another person who was rescued alive later died. He said three others rescued are being treated at a hospital.

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass building regulations.