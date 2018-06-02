French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced yesterday the National Front party, founded by her father nearly a half-century ago, will now be called the National Rally, a name change that reflects the party's need to appeal to a broader range of voters ahead of next year's European elections.

Le Pen all but kicked off the election campaign with the move, as she also denounced the "arrogant tyranny" of the European Union and the "European oligarchy barricaded in Brussels".

Under the new name, Le Pen's goal is to rally people of all political stripes to a victory next year. The elections "can lead to a veritable European revolution," she told the party's political leadership at a meeting outside Lyon.

The National Front scored higher in 2014 European elections than any other French party.

But the profile of Le Pen, a nationalist once at the centre of France's political limelight, has dimmed since she was trounced by pro-globalist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election a year ago.

Le Pen's niece Marion Marechal-Le Pen, a rising star in the National Front until she abruptly left the party after last year's presidential defeat, also threatens to steal the thunder from her aunt's hoped-for revival.

Marechal-Le Pen, a former lawmaker, recently dropped the family moniker from her last name. Her political ambitions remain undefined but no one doubts she has them.

Marine Le Pen has worked to remove the anti-racist and anti-Semitic stigma from the party her father co-founded in 1972. She said at the party congress she now wants it to be viewed as a potential governing force, not just a protest movement.

To make good on that, she formally severed all remaining ties to her firebrand father Jean-Marie Le Pen by eliminating his title of honorary president-for-life.

The elder Le Pen, 89, was not happy with his daughter's decisions. He said undoing the party's identity is the "toughest blow" the National Front has faced since its founding.