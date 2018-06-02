KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A police chase in suburban Kansas City ended with four people dead, four seriously injured and a driver charged with murder.

On Friday, police in Independence tried to pull over a Jeep, which fled into Kansas City and crashed into another car at an intersection.

Police say car passengers 29-year-old Aaron Daniel and 28-year-old Shawn Johnson of Kansas City were killed, plus a third person whose name hasn't been released.

Police say a 27-year-old woman in the Jeep also died. Three others in the Jeep and another person in the car were seriously injured.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office says 24-year-old Victoria Brown, of Kansas City, is suspected of being the Jeep's driver and has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say more charges are expected.