CHICAGO (AP) — The body of a Chicago boater has been recovered, four days after a fire department diver died in the Chicago River during a search for the man.

The body of Alberto Lopez was discovered Friday. His identity was confirmed by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Lopez fell off a boat Monday. During a search, diver Juan Bucio became separated from his partner and died.

Friends who were in a boat Friday say they spotted Lopez' body about a half-mile from where he fell overboard on Memorial Day. Ricardo Sanchez says they "got sick of waiting" for police to find the body.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi defended the search and says the entire matter is an "unspeakable tragedy."