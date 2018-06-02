WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department is poised to take over background investigations for the federal government. Officials say the department will use increased automation and high-tech analysis to tighten controls and tackle an enormous backlog of workers waiting for security clearances.

The change aims to fix a system whose weaknesses were exposed by the case of a Navy contractor who gunned down a dozen people at Washington's Navy Yard in 2013. He was able to maintain a security clearance despite concerns about his mental health and an arrest that investigators never reviewed.

Problems had earlier surfaced with former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who now lives in Russia to avoid charges for disclosing classified material, and Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, who went to prison for leaking classified documents.