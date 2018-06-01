A cheeky and inquisitive cockatoo decided decided to steal the spotlight on a Queensland highway by photobombing the traffic camera.

The curious little guy pecked at the screen of a traffic camera in White Rock, Queensland, blocking the view.

The hilarious footage was posted on Facebook by Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads, and has since been shared almost 46,000 times.

The hilarious video has been shared more than 40,000 times. Photo / Facebook

The video has since been viewed more than 2 million times from Facebook users all over the world.