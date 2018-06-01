A felon who champions paedophilia and regards Adolf Hitler as a "white supremacist hero" is running as an independent candidate for Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

In a disturbing interview, Nathan Larson, 37, told HuffPost that he created websites – now defunct – for paedophiles and violence-minded misogynists like himself.

When asked whether he's a paedophile or writes about paedophilia, he confirmed: "It's a mix of both."

Furthermore, when asked whether there was a "grain of truth" in an essay he wrote about father-daughter incest, and another about raping his late ex-wife repeatedly, he said "yes".

His former wife got a restraining order against him in 2015, before taking her own life. Larson's 3-year-old daughter lives with relatives, as he gave up his parental rights during a custody battle.

In his bizarre, lengthy manifesto, talking about freedom from age restrictions, he says he "supports legalising early marriage. A woman who marries the man to whom she gives her virginity is more likely to have a successful marriage than a woman who has had other sexual relationships prior to marriage.

"Since young women begin to enter their years of peak beauty and fertility before age 18, it is unreasonable and unrealistic to expect that they wait till that age before having sex and children."

Larson, who had a brief stint as a software engineer, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, and three years of supervised release in 2009 after pleading guilty for threatening to kill the US president.

He sent a letter to the Secret Service in 2008 warning of his imminent plans to assassinate either President George W. Bush or President Barack Obama.

In his campaign manifesto, under the topic of "benevolent white supremacy", he says: "Like every other human being, I am indeed racist, but I did not specifically threaten Obama. I don't even consider Barack Obama the first black President."

Larson also labels Adolf Hitler as a "white supremacist hero".

HuffPost says that his website – also pulled down – featured posts titled "A man should be allowed to choke his wife to death as punishment for cutting her hair short without permission, or other acts of gross insubordination," and "Advantages of father-daughter incest", which "Larson confirmed he wrote as well as other disturbing entries".

Howls of outrage have greeted the article, with one person tweeting: "What a disgusting person. And it makes a strong case for why [Terry] McAuliffe should not have signed law allowing this felon to run for office".

Writer and comedian Akilah Hughes tweeted: "Why is Nathan Larson not trending/rotting in a jail cell? I'm so disgusted." One person tweeted back to her: "I just read the article and I'm about to throw up." Another slammed his candidacy a "sick joke".

Because of his criminal record, Larson was originally not able to run for office, until former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe restored voting and other civil rights to thousands of convicted felons across the state.

In his manifesto, Larson wants the minimum working age of 14 to be "done away with… since boys reach sexual maturity in their early teens, the goal should be to prepare them for early marriage by them experience in the work world, so they can support a young wife.

"Any system that makes children useful to society, whether through child labor, early marriage or by other means, will tend to help address modernity's fertility problem by creating incentives to have more children."

Congress should, he continues, "repeal the Violence Against Woman Act and all other legislation that interferes with patriarchal rule in the family. We need to switch to a system that classifies woman as property, initially of their fathers and later of their husbands."

The misogynist adds that it is pointless trying to get more women into science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as "we are not doing girls any favors by telling them they can be as competent at these fields as any man. When they are not able to achieve as much as their male peers, they will feel like losers".

His offensive rant continues under the topic of legal immigrants, where he says: "We should repeal all equal housing and equal employment opportunity, and other civil rights legislation that prohibits discrimination by private property owners."

Apart from calling for legalising incestuous marriage, he is also keen to legalise child pornography possession and distribution – which he labels as "an art form".

In 2017, he secured less than two per cent of the vote in Virginia's House of Delegates District 31.

