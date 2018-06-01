GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — The largest wildfire in recorded California history is officially out nearly six months after it began.

Los Padres National Forest officials declared the Thomas fire extinguished Friday after detecting no hotspots within the perimeter for more than two months.

The fire broke out Dec. 4, 2017, near Thomas Aquinas College northwest of Los Angeles and burned more than 440 square miles (1,140 square kilometers).

Two people were killed, including a state firefighter. The flames destroyed more than 1,000 buildings before they were fully contained on Jan. 12.

A downpour on fire-denuded mountains Jan. 9 unleashed massive debris flows that ravaged hundreds of homes in the community of Montecito, killing 21 people and leaving two missing.