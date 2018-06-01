TAYLOR, North Dakota (AP) — North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says Congress should consider measures to rein in President Donald Trump's trade authority in light of tariffs his administration is imposing.

The Democrat, who is running for re-election, says "maybe we need to rethink" policies that give the president broad international trade authority. She says Congress has to "assert the role that we have."

Heitkamp disagrees with the Trump administration's decision Thursday to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, Mexico and Canada. The action has drawn vows of retaliation from key allies, and threatens to inflate prices for U.S. consumers and companies.

Heitkamp spoke during a meeting Friday with about 20 farmers and local agricultural business representatives. North Dakota exports large quantities of grain, livestock and farm equipment.