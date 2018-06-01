TIME magazine covers often get a lot of attention for their creativity but this one takes it to new heights.

The magazine has just released its latest cover - a hovering cover made up of a picture of 958 drones - and it is already a success on social media.

TIME worked with Intel to use 958 of the company's Shooting Star drones to create the iconic magazine logo and red border, hovering midair over the Californian skies. The photo of the drones is also taken by a drone.

The result is as visually stunning as it is creative, with nearly 1000 light-show drones assembling together about 100m tall, before returning to Earth together.

TIME's latest cover photo is a drone photo of 958 drones. pic.twitter.com/5Ad81diQeF — RΛMIN NΛSIBOV (@RaminNasibov) May 31, 2018

This is the first time the magazine features a drone shot on its cover, in its entire 95-year history. It accompanies the magazine's latest special report, titled The Drone Age.