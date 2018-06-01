ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Trump name is gone from the city's Hard Rock Casino, but some popular nightspots from the days when it was the Trump Taj Mahal will be back when it reopens this month.

The casino announced Friday the upscale strip club Scores and Robert's Steakhouse will be part of the reopened casino.

"The best is back!" said Bob Gans, who owns the steakhouse and the strip club. "My entire team and I are excited to reopen our doors and start serving friends old and new."

Scores became the first strip club inside an Atlantic City casino when it opened in 2013. Robert's opened the same year. But both were casualties of the October 2016 closure of the Taj Mahal.

Hard Rock bought the shuttered casino in March 2017, and the global entertainment and gambling company is completely redoing what was once the Trump Taj Mahal. But fans will find a few familiar things.

Besides the two eateries, the casino is keeping its Mark Etess Arena, although it will be enlarged to hold 7,700 spectators.

Hard Rock is one of two shuttered Atlantic City casinos reopening on June 28. On that day, the former Revel casino will reopen as the Ocean Resort Casino.

This story has been corrected to show the casino reopens this month, not next month.