NEW YORK (AP) — The U.N. Security Council was headed Friday toward a vote — and a likely U.S. veto — on a resolution that asks the secretary-general to propose ways to ensure "international protection" for Palestinian civilians.

The council set an afternoon meeting on the Arab-backed resolution after weeks of urgent discussions about the escalation of violence in Gaza in the last two months.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley vowed Thursday to veto Kuwait's resolution as drafted. She called it "grossly one-sided and morally bankrupt" for not mentioning Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza.

A council diplomat tells The Associated Press the U.S. also has proposed extensive amendments that would condemn Hamas? for its role in the recent violence. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private.

It's not clear whether the amendments have the votes to pass.

The Security Council has been deeply divided and paralyzed over dealing with the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the burst of violence in Gaza.

In two months of mass protests at the Gaza border, some 110 Palestinians were killed and thousands wounded by Israeli military fire. Israel said its troops were defending its border and accused Hamas of trying to attack under the cover of the protest.

Hamas and a smaller Islamic militant group bombarded southern Israel with rockets and mortars Tuesday, and Israel responded by striking targets throughout Gaza. Hamas said Wednesday it had agreed to a cease-fire with Israel.

The Kuwaiti draft resolution expresses "grave concern" at the increased violence and deteriorating situation in the Palestinian territories and calls for urgent steps to ensure a "durable and fully respected cease-fire."

It asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a written report within 60 days on ways to ensure "the safety, protection and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population under Israeli occupation," including recommendations about "an international protection mechanism." The measure also urges humanitarian access and seeks "tangible steps" toward reconciliation between different Palestinian factions.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon called the draft biased and "not worthy of consideration by the Security Council." Neither Israel nor the Palestinians are members of the council.

At Kuwait's request, the council has held multiple emergency meetings on the border clashes. The U.S. called an emergency session Wednesday on the barrage of rockets and mortars the day prior.

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies and have fought three wars since the Islamic group seized control of Gaza in 2007.