WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is reacting to a report on special counsel Robert Mueller's spending, slightly overstating the figure for the Russia probe he has dismissed as a 'witch hunt.'

Trump tweets Friday: "A.P. has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over $17 million, and going up fast."

He adds: "No Collusion, except by the Democrats!"

A Thursday report by the Justice Department revealed that Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign cost $10 million between October and March. That's on top of the $6.7 million spent on the probe the previous four months.

Advertisement

The Justice Department says a large portion of the costs, about $9 million, would have been spent regardless of the special counsel's appointment.