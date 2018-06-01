Five Virgin Australia crew members are being treated for smoke inhalation after an aircraft landed at Gold Coast Airport this afternoon with smoke issuing from the cockpit.

The airport has confirmed smoke was detected in the cockpit of the 4.25pm arriving flight that departed from Melbourne.

The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew have since disembarked.

Two stretcher ambulance crews were among those on scene but all five crew members are stable.

A Virgin Australia statement said the flight VA745 landed safely in Coolangatta without incident.

"The aircraft was met on arrival by emergency services as a precautionary measure after smoke was detected in the cockpit," said the statement.

"All passengers and crew safely disembarked the aircraft. Engineers are currently investigating the potential cause."

No crew required hospitalisation.