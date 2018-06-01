MADRID (AP) — Socialist opposition leader Pedro Sanchez was on the brink Friday of ending Mariano Rajoy's more than six-year reign as Spanish prime minister in what would be the first ouster of a serving leader by parliament in four decades of democracy.

Rajoy made brief farewell remarks to lawmakers before the vote, telling them that "it has been a honor to leave Spain better than I found it."

"Thank you to all Spaniards and good luck," he said.

The no-confidence vote, which Sanchez initiated following graft convictions linked to the ruling party, appears set to oust Rajoy and make the 46-year-old Socialist prime minister-designate. The vote is expected to pass by a narrow majority in the 350-seat lower house of the country's parliament.

Rajoy's likely removal comes only 10 days after the Congress of Deputies passed this year's national budget, which he hoped would allow him enough breathing space to carry on until the end of his term, in 2020.

But last week, Spain's National Court sent to prison businesspeople and former members of Rajoy's conservative Popular Party, including its long-serving treasurer, and fined the party for benefiting from kickbacks.

The leader of the PP's parliamentary group, like Rajoy, appeared resigned to losing power in a speech in which he attacked the Socialists.

"I am very proud of having a prime minister like Mariano Rajoy, who has worked tirelessly to build a country that the PSOE left desolate," Rafael Hernando said, using the Spanish acronym for the Socialist party, which governed before Rajoy took office at the end of 2011 at the height of the financial crisis.

He also said Sanchez was being a "parasite" by using weak alliances with anti-establishment, far-left and nationalist political groups in the Basque and Catalan regions to stage a power grab.

Rajoy, Hernando added, "is not a hostage to anything or anyone."

The 63-year-old conservative leader survived to the eurozone debt crisis and the implementation of strict austerity measures to bring Spain out of the recession.

The dispute over the Catalan illegal independence declaration last year had dogged his second term, but it was longstanding corruption scandals staining his party's reputation that looked set to bring down his government.