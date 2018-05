NEW YORK (AP) — Sears Holdings Inc. is shuttering more of its Sears and Kmart stores. It says it's identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning a profit, and the majority of those locations will be closed soon.

Here are the stores the company says will be closed in early September. Liquidation sales will begin as early as June 14.

ARIZONA:

Sears, Phoenix

CALIFORNIA:

Kmart, Ridgecrest

Sears, City Industry

COLORADO:

Kmart, Arvada

FLORIDA:

Kmart, Tampa

Sears, Tampa

Sears, Sanford

GEORGIA:

Sears, Atlanta

Sears, Morrow

Sears, Duluth

HAWAII:

Kmart, Lihue

IOWA:

Kmart, Des Moines

Sears, Davenport

ILLINOIS:

Kmart, Rockford

Sears, Vernon Hills

Sears, Aurora

Sears, Gurnee

Sears, Springfield

INDIANA:

Sears, Lafayette

Sears, Muncie

Sears, Indianapolis

KANSAS:

Sears, Topeka

LOUISIANA:

Kmart, Lake Charles

Sears, Alexandria

MASSACHUSETTS:

Sears, Peabody

Sears, Springfield

MICHIGAN:

Sears, Flint

Sears, Dearborn

Sears, Sterling Heights

Sears, Traverse City

MINNESOTA:

Kmart, Duluth

Sears, Brooklyn Center

Sears, Duluth

MISSISSIPPI:

Sears, Hattiesburg

MISSOURI:

Sears, St. Louis

Sears, Chesterfield

MONTANA:

Sears, Billings

NEW JERSEY:

Kmart, Clifton

Sears, Lawrenceville

Sears, Ocean

Sears, Burlington

NEW MEXICO:

Kmart, Albuquerque

Sears, Albuquerque

NEW YORK:

Kmart, West Babylon

Kmart, Rosedale

Sears, Syracuse

NORTH DAKOTA:

Sears, Grand Forks

OHIO:

Sears, Lima

Sears, Strongsville

OREGON:

Kmart, Portland

PENNSYLVANIA:

Kmart, Latrobe

Sears, Pittsburgh/South Hills

Sears, Pittsburgh

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Sears, Spartanburg

Sears, Anderson

SOUTH DAKOTA:

Sears, Sioux Falls

TENNESSEE:

Sears, Knoxville

TEXAS:

Kmart, Laredo

Sears, Lewisville

Sears, Fort Worth

Sears, Cedar Park

Sears, Denton

WASHINGTON:

Sears, Tacoma