UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on an Arab-backed resolution that asks the U.N. chief to propose measures to ensure "international protection" for Palestinian civilians.

The vote is expected late Thursday.

The Kuwait-sponsored draft also "deplores" and demands a halt to "the use of any excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force" by the Israeli military. It also "deplores the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israeli civilian areas."

The United States strongly indicated during negotiations on the resolution that it will veto the measure. Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, also sharply criticized it for not mentioning Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza.