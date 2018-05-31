TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Chinese foreign exchange student who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old Connecticut girl has left the U.S. after being sentenced to time served.

The Republican-American reports 17-year-old Yulong Li was sentenced Wednesday under a plea agreement to the 45 days he had already served for a third-degree sexual assault conviction. Li left for China following sentencing. He isn't expected to return to the U.S. because of his sex offender status.

Li was arrested in March 2017. Prosecutors say the girl was a member of the host family he was staying with in New Hartford.

Li's attorney, Ronald Johnson, didn't speak in court.

It's unclear which school he attended.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com