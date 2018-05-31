LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Republican leader in Florida has said he doesn't understand the anger generated by Roseanne Barr's tweet comparing a former adviser to President Barack Obama to an ape.

Lake County Republican Committeeman Ralph Smith posted an image of Valerie Jarrett and a character from "Planet of the Apes" on Facebook with the caption, "And the issue with Roseanne is?"

Barr's tweet likening Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor sparked nationwide criticism and prompted ABC to cancel its reboot of the comedy show "Roseanne."

The Daily Commercial in Leesburg, Florida, published a story Wednesday quoting Smith as saying that he thought the comparison was "funny."

Smith deleted his post Wednesday. On a radio show he hosts, he said he doesn't care about a person's color, only their values.