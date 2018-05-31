ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Friends and family of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy will host a memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery next week to honor him on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

The June 6 service will include remarks from former President Bill Clinton and Kennedy's family members, including his daughter, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and his grandson, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

Other elected officials, activists and social leaders whose lives have been influenced by Kennedy's life and work will read selected quotes and excerpts from his speeches.

The service will include performances by country music star Kenny Chesney, the Eastern High School Choir and the Choral Art Society of Washington.

The event will begin with a private gathering for family at Kennedy's graveside before the public memorial at 10 a.m.