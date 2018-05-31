TOP STORY:

SOC--REAL MADRID-ZIDANE QUITS

MADRID — Zinedine Zidane quit as Real Madrid coach, less than a week after he led the team to its third straight Champions League title. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 640 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Serena Williams faces big-hitting Ash Barty in the second round at the French Open, while other past champions in action include Maria Sharapova and Rafael Nadal. By Howard Fendrich. Play starts at 0900 GMT. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

ATH--GOLDEN GALA

ROME — Christian Coleman and Ronnie Baker, the top two sprinters this year, face off in the 100 meters at the Golden Gala, the first European meet of the Diamond League. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 400 words by 100 GMT, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS-THINGS TO WATCH

Round 4 of the record-setting rivalry between Golden State and Cleveland begins Thursday night, but has Warriors-Cavaliers become too much of a good thing? By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BKN--NBA-AFRICA GAME

The NBA announces its plans for this year's Africa exhibition game. The NBA has held two Africa games previously, in 2015 and last year. They were both in Johannesburg, South Africa. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

WORLD CUP:

SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-ARGENTINE CONFETTI

Controversy and confetti. The 1978 World Cup in Argentina was awash with both. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-PERU-GUERRERO

GENEVA — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero was cleared Thursday to play at the World Cup by a Swiss supreme court judge despite a doping ban. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 435 words.

SOC--WCUP-JAPAN SQUAD

TOKYO — Japan coach Akira Nishino is relying heavily on veteran players with previous World Cup experience in his 23-man squad for the tournament. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 300 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--DERBY-LAMPARD HIRED

DERBY, England — Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is taking over as manager of second-division club Derby. SENT: 120 words.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Eovaldi pitches 6 no-hit innings in return as Rays beat A's. SENT: 1,870 words, photos.

