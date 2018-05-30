MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Catholic Church's move to join an Australian government redress plan paves the way for compensation to flow to people who were sexually abused as children by church figures and puts pressure on other institutions to follow suit.

Australia's Catholic bishops and leaders of its religious orders on Wednesday committed to signing on to the 3.8 billion Australian dollar ($2.9 billion) national plan.

The church is the first non-government institution to opt into the plan and estimates it will itself be liable for about AU$1 billion ($758 million) in compensation.

Federal Social Services Minister Dan Tehan expects more institutions to follow.

Advertisement

The plan will cover about 60,000 institutional child sexual abuse survivors nationally, with compensation payments capped at AU$150,000.