Fed proposes easing rule that limits risky bank trading

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is proposing to ease a rule aimed at defusing the kind of risk-taking on Wall Street that helped trigger the 2008 financial meltdown. The Fed under new leadership on Wednesday unveiled proposed changes to the Volcker Rule, which bars banks' risky trading bets for their own profit with depositors' money. The high-risk activity is known as proprietary trading.

Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drugmaker replies

NEW YORK (AP) — After Roseanne Barr explains the offensive tweet that got her show canceled by saying she was on Ambien at two in the morning, the drugmaker Sanofi tweets back that 'racism is not a known side effect' of its product. Barr is busy on Twitter, even though the social media platform led to her demise. ABC canceled 'Roseanne' following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Europe expects to be hit by US tariffs on steel and aluminum

PARIS (AP) — Europe is bracing for the United States to slap restrictions Thursday on imported steel and aluminum. Top European officials were holding last-ditch talks in Paris with American trade officials to avoid U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

US economic growth revised down to 2.2 percent rate in Q1

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a weaker 2.2 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, as consumers and businesses slowed their spending. But given the economy's recent performance, analysts are still looking for a solid rebound in the current quarter. The Commerce Department reports that growth in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, came in slightly below the first estimate last month of 2.3 percent in the January-March period.

Need an entry-level job at a store? It can be harder now

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting a job as a store cashier or a sales assistant — often an easy way into the economy for an unskilled worker — used to be easy. Now, that path is getting much more complicated as employers demand higher-level skills.

Q&A: Should you reboot your router like the FBI says?

Last week, the FBI recommended rebooting home and small office routers that might have been infected with disruptive malware. But cycling the power on an infected router is only a temporary solution that would leave the core infection intact and listening for instructions. Cisco researchers say the good news is that the FBI has disrupted the command-and-control server that sends instructions to infected routers. The bad news is that another such server could be set up.

Fed finds nationwide pickup in manufacturing activity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve's latest survey of business conditions found manufacturing activity accelerating in many parts of the country in late April and early May even as some businesses expressed concern about uncertainty caused by rising trade tensions. The survey described the economy as expanding at a moderate pace with more than half of the Fed's 12 regions reporting a pickup in industrial activity.

Weinstein won't testify before grand jury in rape case

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges. A statement issued through a spokesman Wednesday says Weinstein's lawyers decided there wasn't enough time to prepare him to testify after his arrest Friday. The former movie mogul has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Survey: US businesses add a solid 178,000 jobs in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added 178,000 jobs in May, according to a survey, a solid total but below the average monthly gains accumulated over the winter. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that hiring was strong in construction, education and health care, and professional and business services, which includes accounting, engineering and legal services. Retailers cut jobs.

Stock markets reverse course and surge as Italy fears fade

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks recover most of their sharp losses from a day earlier and bond yields turn higher as investors hope Italy might be able to avoid a new round of elections. Banks surge and energy companies rally as oil prices break out of a five-day slump. An index made up of small-company stocks, which tend to be more domestically focused, hit another record high as trade tensions with ramp up again with China and Europe.

The S&P 500 index jumped 34.15 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,724.01. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 306.33 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,667.78. The Nasdaq composite gained 65.86 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,462.45. The Russell 2000 index surged 24.34 points, or 1.5 percent, and closed at a record high of 1,647.99.

U.S. crude oil climbed 2.2 percent to $68.21 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 2.8 percent to $77.50 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline rose 1.9 percent to $2.18 a gallon. Heating oil gained 2.1 percent to $2.23 a gallon. Natural gas slid 0.6 percent to $2.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.