A knifeman has been shot dead after he stabbed and seriously injured two people on board an intercity train in Germany.

Federal police confirmed that the knife attack had taken place near the central train station in the northern city of Flensburg, on the Danish border, the Daily Mail reported.

The man allegedly took out his weapon at around 7pm local time on Wednesday while on the fast train travelling to Flensburg via Cologne and Hamburg.

Local media say that there has been at least one fatality and two injuries.

Advertisement

Early reports suggested that the one dead was the assailant, while the two injured were policemen who had taken him down.

German newspaper the Bild reported that the man had been shot while coming at the police with the weapon.

As the train arrived in Flensburg at 7.06pm the two police officers are said to have boarded.

Then the attacker is said to have injured the female police officer and her colleague then shot the man.

A police spokesman said that he was "not aware of" any connection to terrorism as yet and the suspect is not known at this time.

The train station has been evacuated and cordoned off while access roads have been blocked.

No trains are travelling to and from Flensburg following the incident.

On Tuesday, an attack took place in Liege, Belgium, where a gunman stabbed two female officers before taking their weapons and killing them.

Belgian special forces took down 36-year-old Benjamin Herman who shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he shot and killed two policewomen and a 22-year-old trainee teacher.

After carrying out three brutal murders, he took a female cleaner hostage in a nearby high school.

Herman, who is understood to have been on a day release from a nearby prison, had approached the female officers at around 10.30am, slashed their throats and stabbed them several times from behind, before disarming them.