TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is proposing Iran resume its uranium enrichment in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran.

Ali Akbar Velayati was quoted Wednesday by the semi-official Tasnim news agency as saying Iran is "capable to spin centrifuges for enrichment" to higher levels should it choose to do so.

Velayati says Iran should also accelerate production of nuclear propulsions and also research on advanced centrifuges. He claimed this wouldn't violate the nuclear deal which put limits on Iran's atomic program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

In the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the deal, several Iranian officials have indicated Tehran could resume its nuclear program.