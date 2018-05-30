TOP STORY:

SOC--WCUP-RUSSIA-RACISM

MOSCOW — Racist and anti-gay chants have become more common in Russian soccer as the country prepares to host the World Cup, even as overall incidents of discrimination declined. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 540 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Top-ranked Simona Halep, a two-time finalist at the French Open, finally makes her debut in this year's tournament on Day 4, facing Alison Riske in a postponed match. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS

OAKLAND, Calif. — Klay Thompson sat on the floor in the middle of his teammates and pointed to his "2018 NBA FINALS" hat during a locker-room photo. An important face was missing from the moment: Andre Iguodala. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-TEAM

JOHANNESBURG — Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus will give at least seven players their test debut under stand-in captain Pieter-Steph du Toit in the game against Wales in Washington this weekend. SENT: 300 words, photos.

WORLD CUP:

SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-BATTLE OF SANTIAGO

"Good evening. The game you are about to see is the most stupid, appalling, disgusting and disgraceful exhibition of football, possibly in the history of the game." Those were the words of BBC commentator David Coleman as he introduced the British broadcaster's coverage of a group match between host Chile and Italy at the 1962 World Cup. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-PORTUGAL'S TIME

After finally breaking through with its first major title at the European Championship two years ago, Portugal will use the same formula at the World Cup. The European champions will travel to Russia with many of the players from the squad that won Euro 2016, including Cristiano Ronaldo, and it will also carry the same low-key mentality it had when it succeeded in France. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 630 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--BAYERN-LEWANDOWSKI

MUNICH — Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, according to agent Pini Zahavi. Zahavi told Sport Bild magazine that the Bundesliga's top scorer "feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career." SENT: 310 words, photos.

SOC--JAPAN-GHANA

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Akira Nishino made his debut as Japan coach on Wednesday in a 2-0 loss to Ghana. In steady rain at Nissan Stadium, Thomas Partey gave Ghana a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute with free kick from the top of the area. Emmanuel Boateng doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 51st. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 260 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Gardner, Torres rally Yankees to 6-5 win over Astros in 10. SENT: 2,080 words, photos.

