MARION, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Authorities say 2,000 people evacuated in the North Carolina mountains because of worries a dam might break can return to their homes.

McDowell County Emergency Management sent a message to the public around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday saying engineers have determined the dam at Lake Tahoma is safe.

Heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening. Emergency officials order the evacuations because an engineer inspecting the dam was worried it might break before officials could get a better look in the daylight.

The dam is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte.

Dozens of roads in western North Carolina were blocked by mudslides or flooding, including Interstate 40 which closed for several hours near Old Fort.

Forecasters warn storms could bring more flooding Wednesday, but say the heavy rains will be isolated and not widespread.

___

10:20 a.m.

About 200 people in the North Carolina mountains have evacuated to shelters as authorities watch a dam threatened by flooding from the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Emergency managers evacuated 2,000 people early Wednesday after determining the Lake Tahoma dam in western North Carolina could fail.

McDowell County Emergency Management deputy director Adrienne Jones says the dam hasn't failed, but inspectors are watching it.

A number of other roads in western North Carolina are closed by flooding or mudslides. Interstate 40 near Old Fort was closed for a time, but crews have cleared enough debris to open at least one lane in each direction.

Forecasters say Alberto's remnants can still bring flooding rains to the Southeast and nation's midsection.

___

11:20 p.m.

The soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection after downing trees, causing power outages and leaving scattered flooding around the South.

Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that as Alberto's weakening system moves inland Wednesday, it still remains a potential menace.

Flash flood watches were in effort for parts of several states from Alabama through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, the Carolinas and Virginia and West Virginia.