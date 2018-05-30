CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick's Sporting Goods' fiscal first-quarter performance topped Wall Street's view, bolstered partly by strong online sales. The sporting goods retailer also boosted its full-year earnings outlook.

Shares surged more than 24 percent before the market open on Wednesday.

For the period ended May 5, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. earned $60.1 million, or 59 cents per share. A year earlier the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company earned $58.2 million, or 52 cents per share.

The results easily beat the 42 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Revenue increased to $1.91 billion from $1.83 billion, topping the $1.88 billion that Wall Street expected. Online sales jumped 24 percent.

Chairman and CEO Edward Stack said in a written statement that new products, strength in private brands and a leaner product assortment led to a healthier business.

Dick's now foresees full-year earnings between $2.92 and $3.12 per share. Its prior guidance was for earnings in a range of $2.80 to $3 per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predict earnings of $2.92 per share.

