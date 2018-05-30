NEW YORK (AP) — A new poll is showing a small but significant surge in the number of young people who feels politically empowered.

According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV, nearly half of Americans ages 15 to 34 now believe they can have at least a moderate effect on government.

Just 37 percent of people in that age range said the same two months ago.

The uptick follows a Florida school shooting that elevated the voices of high school students in politics. It also comes five months before voters decide whether the GOP will maintain control of Congress.

More than 4 in 10 give the government a failing grade on gun laws, and just 30 percent approve of President Donald Trump.