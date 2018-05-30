HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The parents of a student killed in the mass shooting at a Florida high school have started a scholarship at the University of Connecticut in his memory.

The Hartford Courant reported Tuesday Max Schachter and his wife, Caryn DeSacia, have launched a scholarship in honor of their 14-year-old son, Alex Schachter, who was killed in the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The scholarship will be awarded to students who, like Alex, want to play in the UConn marching band.

The teen had planned to apply to the university and play trombone. His father previously said Alex wore a UConn sweatshirt every day to school.

The university sent a posthumous letter of admission to Alex's family shortly after his death.

