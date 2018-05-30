Tommy Robinson, a prominent far-right activist in Britain, has been jailed for 13 months after live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of reporting restrictions.

Robinson, a pseudonym of 35-year-old Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested on Friday at Leeds Crown Court in northern England, where he was broadcasting details of an ongoing trial on Facebook.

The trial is covered by restrictions on what can be reported.

Robinson was given a three-month suspended sentence last year for a similar offence and told he'd go to prison if he offended again.