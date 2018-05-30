NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — One of the principal figures in a large-scale health care fraud scheme is scheduled to be sentenced in New Jersey.

Craig Nordman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe doctors and money laundering for his role in a yearslong scheme in which New Jersey-based Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services bribed doctors to send them blood samples for testing that often was unnecessary.

Nordman's sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday in Newark. He faces a maximum combined sentence of 25 years but is expected to receive far less time because he cooperated with investigators.

More than 50 people have pleaded guilty, including nearly 40 doctors.

Nordman's cousins, David and Scott Nicoll, orchestrated the scheme and are to be sentenced in two weeks.

Authorities estimate their company made $100 million from the scheme.