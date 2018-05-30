A teenage girl falsely accused ex-boyfriend of drugging and raping her when he refused to rekindle their romance, a court heard.

Hannah Sandover, 18, had been dating her ex-boyfriend, also 18, for nearly a year when they broke up.

She later told a friend he had spiked her water bottle and forced himself on her in the back of his car during a trip to the Westbury White Horse in Wiltshire.

Her worried friend went to the police and Sandover gave a statement saying: "He became forceful and pinned me down, I kept telling him to stop.

"I think he had drugged the water I was drinking."

She claimed she got into the back of car to stretch out in an attempt to ease stomach pains, before her former boyfriend jumped on her.

Sandover also claimed that one of her friends was sitting in the front of the car, but was listening to music through headphones so did not know what was going on.

When she was taken to a clinic for an examination, her story started to change as she admitted she hadn't been drugged.

Sandover admitted she made it all up when her family began to question the story, the Daily Telegraph reports.

She admitted a charge of wasting police time at Salisbury Magistrates' Court, Wiltshire.

Prosecutor Ryan Seneviratine said: "Miss Sandover is extremely lucky that she didn't get charged with perverting the course of justice, only due to her age and the fact she has no previous convictions.

"Her ex-boyfriend has said his confidence in approaching girls has been completely ruined.

"He was kept in custody for five-and-a-half hours and underwent intimate tests. "And all because she wanted to get back at him.

"She had numerous times to say the allegations were lies, but she didn't."

Defending, Moses Tawo said: "She was too scared to admit she had been lying.

"The only person she told the story to was her friend, she never meant for it to be taken to the police and couldn't tell me why she had told lies.

"She has faced some health issues, and when the only relationship she had with anyone ended, she panicked, which she now shows remorse for."

Sandover was bailed for sentence on June 8.