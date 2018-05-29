A man had to be rescued by police and firefighters after he was stuck in a children's swing for more than three hours.

The 20-year-old had been playing at a children's playground in Ipswich, UK when he became firmly wedged in the child-sized swing.

Police arrived three hours later but attempts to pull the man free from the swing failed after realising the girth of his behind was too wide.

After confirming he was well and truly stuck, police called the fire brigade to assist.

Firefighters had to use a screwdriver to remove the swing from the man's body. Photo / Suffolk Police

When firefighters arrived with a trusty screwdriver in hand, they managed to dismantle the seat, setting the "grateful but embarrassed" 20-year-old free.

Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service then put the swing back together so it could be safely used by someone of the right size.

Firefighters reassembled the children's swing following the unfortunate incident. Photo / Suffolk Police

Ipswich East Police took the opportunity to make fun of the situation, tweeting "Always use age-appropriate play equipment."

Always use age appropriate play equipment 😂 — Ipswich East Police (@IpsEastPolice) May 23, 2018

First SNT job of the day, young male trapped in swing! Job for @SuffolkFire No injuries, no damage to swing but a very grateful & embarrassed male! pic.twitter.com/b2MZCBFbir — Ipswich East Police (@IpsEastPolice) May 23, 2018

The man's misfortune provided locals a good laugh, with one saying: "Poor man! What an ordeal! I hope you bought him an ice cream afterwards!!!"