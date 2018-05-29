A bus left a trail of destruction when it collided with 25 vehicles on a high street in Kent, UK.

The emergency services raced to Dartford after reports of the bus "careering down the road wiping out dozens of cars".

One man, thought to be the bus driver, has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving. Most of those hurt are described as walking wounded.

Hythe Street in Dartford, where the incident happened, was closed, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Kent Police said: "A total of 25 vehicles have been reported damaged. Fourteen people are reported to be walking wounded and are receiving treatment at the scene.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving and remains in police custody. The road is closed while recovery work is ongoing but is anticipated to be re-opened later this evening."

Media reports suggested the bus driver told onlookers they were unable to stop.

The bus was an Arriva 480 service to Swanscombe, Northfleet and Gravesend.

Mick Allen wrote online: "Bizarre accident in Hythe St Dartford.

"Bus appears to have careered down the road wiping out around a dozen cars.

"Luckily no one appears to have been injured. Dartford again at a standstill."

Ongoing incident Kent Police says 25 vehicles have been damaged and 14 people have been injured in a crash in Dartford town centre. pic.twitter.com/ayOE9J14c7 — Police Hour (@PoliceHour) May 29, 2018