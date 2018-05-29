LAS VEGAS (AP) — The 2018 edition of the World Series of Poker is kicking off in Las Vegas with 78 high-stakes card tournaments.

The 50-day series that opened Tuesday is expected to again draw tens of thousands of players from around the world to compete for millions of dollars in prize money and gold championship bracelets.

The tournaments run through July 17 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Buy-ins range from $365 to $1 million.

The annual poker extravaganza shattered its attendance record last year with almost 121,000 entrants. They played for more than $231 million in prize money.

Advertisement

The tournament's famed no-limit Texas Hold'em main event will kick off July 2. Unlike last year, the final nine players will not get a two-day break between when the table is set and when play begins.