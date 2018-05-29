Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DIPLOMACY ACCELERATES AHEAD OF POSSIBLE US-NKOREA SUMMIT

Senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol plans to head to the United States, potentially for more talks to set up the meeting, South Korea's Yonhap news reports.

2. WHERE WEAKENED STORM STILL POSES THREAT

Advertisement

Alberto, a still-menacing depression, is scattering heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

3. WHY TRUMP IS HEADING TO THE SOUTH

The president travels to Nashville to raise campaign cash for Rep. Marsha Blackburn, the GOP's leading Senate hopeful in Tennessee, and headline a rally.

4. HUNT FOR MALAYSIA FLIGHT 370 ENDS

But the head of a U.S. technology company that scoured the Indian Ocean seabed for the lost airliner says he hopes to take part in any future search.

5. WHO ARRIVES BACK IN UTAH AFTER VENEZUELA ORDEAL

A cheering crowd awaits Josh Holt at the Salt Lake City airport, nearly two years after a trip to meet the woman he loved turned into an imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail.

6. 'A REAL AND HONEST EXPLORATION OF BIAS'

Starbucks closes more than 8,000 stores nationwide for anti-bias training, a month after the wrongful arrests of two black men at one of its stores.

7. GAZA MILITANTS FIRE MORTARS TOWARD SOUTHERN ISRAEL

The Iron Dome defense intercepts most of the 25 projectiles from the barrage, and no one was hurt.

8. 'I CAN'T BELIEVE THAT'S THE WAY YOU WOULD DEAL WITH A VICTIM OF RAPE'

Patients of a neurologist facing rape charges in New York and New Jersey say law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are burying nearly identical accusations against him.

9. VOLCANIC FLOWS FORCE MORE EVACUATIONS

Homeowners flee ahead of fast-moving lava from Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island.

10. WARRIORS KNOCK OFF ROCKETS, REACH NBA FINALS

Golden State and the Cleveland Cavs will meet for the fourth straight year in the championship round.