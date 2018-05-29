BERLIN (AP) — German leaders and Turkey's foreign minister are joining in commemorations of the 25th anniversary of a firebombing by right-wing extremists in which five Turks were killed.

The May 29, 1993, firebombing in Solingen, north of Cologne, was the deadliest in a series of racist attacks that raised international concerns following German unification in 1990. Two Turkish women and three girls died when fire raged through their building.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are to address an event Tuesday at the state governor's office in Duesseldorf along with 75-year-old Mevlude Genc, who lost two daughters, two granddaughters and a niece in the blaze.

Cavusoglu and his German counterpart Heiko Maas will speak later at a memorial in Solingen itself.