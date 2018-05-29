A transgender Kiwi woman who allegedly killed her older boyfriend in a "domestic violence incident" in Australia has been granted bail, provided she can find her passport.

Jade Walker, 31, faced Sutherland Local Court in New South Wales via video link on Monday morning charged with the manslaughter of Gilbert Caetano, 58, in the early hours of Sunday, May 20.

Walker, the sister of rugby league star Dylan Walker who plays for the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, will walk free on bail when her family can find the New Zealand passport which the court heard she didn't know she still had, the Daily Mail reports.

Jade Walker, right, with her younger brother rugby league star Dylan Walker, and a friend. Photo / Instagram

Magistrate Glenn Walsh ordered that before she could be released on bail, Walker had to surrender the document.

Advertisement

"She did not think she had one at all, so she may have trouble finding it," her lawyer Brenda Duchen told the court.

Duchen fronted court later on Monday where Walker's bail conditions were changed to allow her to report her passport as lost upon her release.

Walker was supported in court by her mother Judy, who offered a A$4000 surety and will house her daughter while she is out on bail.

As part of her bail conditions Walker will have a 10pm nightly curfew, report to police daily and not be able to drink alcohol or take unprescribed drugs.

It is understood that Walker has long taken hormone tablets as part of her transition from a man.

Gilbert Caetano was found unconscious in a south Sydney home. Photo / Daily Mail

An AVO (protection order) application was also heard on Monday, barring Walker from going within 500 metres of the Brighton-Le-Sands home, in south Sydney, where Caetano died.

Police were called to the home at 1.10am on Sunday where they found Caetano unconscious and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Court documents revealed that Caetano had allegedly been struck in the head and face during the incident with Walker, moments before his death.