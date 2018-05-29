Medical student Naji Ghamri is preparing to represent New Zealand in the fastest growing sport in New Zealand - Futsal.

The 23-year-old from Whanganui is one of nine University of Auckland students selected to play at the World University Futsal Championship in August in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan.

"Futsal is an amazing sport. From a players point of view I love the amount of touches I get on the ball, the pace of it, but most of all the tactics behind it. From a fan's point of view I love that it goes down to the wire with a stop clock, and how the game can change completely in a matter of minutes," Ghamri said.

"I am in my fifth year of a medical degree and it can be quite stressful at times. I see my futsal and football as ways to refuel and energise me to do well in my studies rather than a compromise. It breaks up my day and pushes me to be more efficient in my studies."

Futsal is a form of football, usually played on an indoor court with five-a-side players, and is particularly popular within university sporting tournaments.

New Zealand is sending a men's and women's team to the worlds, both led by the coaches of the University of Auckland teams – Marvin Eakins and Nic Downes.

So far 24 nations have confirmed their registration for the 2018 FISU World University Futsal Championship including Brazil, China, Spain, France, Germany and the United States.

"Representing New Zealand has always been a dream of mine. Kazakhstan is an extra exciting destination because if not for futsal, I doubt I would have ever planned to visit," Naji said.

His team will take part in intensive training camps to be held at the University of Auckland in July and early August before departing for Kazakhstan on August 16.

The competition is self-funded and Ghamri is seeking sponsorship, having so far received a $1000 grant from the University of Auckland's Sport Support Fund.