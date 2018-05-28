WYFF-TV announces the deaths of two of their journalists who were killed while covering severe weather in North Carolina https://t.co/ujGew0Vdve pic.twitter.com/JgE4qWQdOn — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) May 28, 2018



A fire chief in North Carolina says he spoke to a TV anchor and his photojournalist from South Carolina 10 minutes before they were struck and killed by a falling tree.

Tryon Fire Chief Geoffrey Tennant's voice broke as he talked about recognising the WYFF-TV vehicle under the large tree and the two men dead inside on US Highway 176 near Tryon.

Tennant said at a news conference that WYFF-TV anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer told him to be safe as Subtropical Storm Alberto was expected to bring more flooding and mudslides to Polk County.

Tennant says he told the TV crew to be safe, too.

Tennant thinks the roots of the 91cm diameter tree were loosened in ground saturated by a week's worth of rain.

The fringes of Alberto brought up to 5cm of rain to the area today.

WYFF-TV says McCormick and Smeltzer were heading to a story when they were killed.

Anchor Carol Goldsmith said on air that McCormick and Smeltzer were "beloved members of our team — our family."

The tree fell not far from where a landslide killed a woman in her home on May 19 after heavy rains.

-AP