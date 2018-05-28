Terrifying footage has emerged of a group of armed men with weapons terrifying locals and destroying the Salelologa market in Savaii, Samoa.

The shocking video shows men with rifles intimidating bystanders who look on in terror, as they flip tables and ransacked stalls before engaging in one-on-one fighting between rival village youths.

In the video, posted to Facebook, one man can be seen with a machete.

Loabay LGN Online described the attack as "more scenes of torture and violence".

Shocking footage has emerged ofa group of armed men rampaging and destroying a village market in Samoa. Photo / Facebook

According to a report from the Samoa Observer, the latest confrontation came as part of a village war, apparently between the rival villagers of Salelologa and Salelavalu.

Earlier reports suggest the men reportedly threw rocks at those stuck in traffic from their blockade and searched vehicles.

Homes were also reported to be broken into and ransacked.

Moana-Liza Gibson told The Samoa Planet the incident was chilling.

"Can hear gunshots up ahead. Cars line the road. The swearing is just so chilling. I'm trembling just writing this."

Videos posted online indicate that church ministers attempted to calm the situation between the villages.

The footage appears to show police arresting one suspect.