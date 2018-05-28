Britain's most dangerous female prisoner Joanna Dennehy threatened to kill Rose West within minutes of arriving in the same jail.

The face-off between the two serial killers forced West into solitary confinement and then another prison, it was revealed today.

Triple murderer Dennehy, 35, and West, 64, who murdered at least 10 people with husband Fred, are the only two women in British jails serving whole life sentences since moors murderer Myra Hindley died in 2002.

Dennehy killed three men and tried to murder at least two more claiming murder was "moreish" and "fun". Today criminologist Christopher Berry-Dee, who has met both killers, revealed that Dennehy was "pure evil" and she even smelled of evil.

And said staff at the Bronzefield prison in Surrey were so worried she would murder West that the 64-year-old was put into solitary confinement within minutes and then moved to another prison the next morning.

Rose West, 64, murdered at least 10 people with her husband Fred. Photo / Supplied

He said: "Joanna Dennehy tried from the get-go to assert herself as top dog. Between five and 20 minutes after first arriving at Bronzefield in 2014, she said she was going to kill Rose West.

"Dennehy quickly established herself as the shot-caller. She has guards and inmates at her beck and call."

Former marine Berry-Dee has written a new book called Talking with Female Serial Killers after meeting them all over the world.

He told the Mirror "Dennehy was, without doubt, the most evil person I have ever met", and was "streets ahead" of Aileen Wuornos, who murdered seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990 by shooting them at point-blank range.

"Well-spoken" serial killer Dennehy has put on a lot of weight in jail, he said.

She appeared to threaten him by getting her face as close to his as possible and staring at

him without blinking.

He added: "I could smell evil coming off her — it's a smell like no other so it's impossible to describe but it's acrid and dirty."

Joanna Dennehy stank of evil, said a criminologist who interviewed her. Photo / Supplied

She has shown "no remorse" for murdering three men in the space of 10 days.

Psychopath Dennehy laughed and smirked as Judge Justice Spencer branded her a "cruel, calculated, selfish and manipulative serial killer".

During his summing-up, Dennehy muttered in the dock and shouted the word "b******s".

But after the judge ordered her to serve the rest of her life in jail, the mother of two, who was flanked by 10 security guards, looked stunned and started wailing.

Dennehy is only the third woman to be given a whole-life prison term, along with Moors murderer Myra Hindley and House of Horrors serial killer Rose West — and the first to be given the term by a judge.

Hindley and West were sentenced by home secretaries.

In March 2013, she stabbed to death three men in 10 days in Peterborough before travelling to Hereford, where she knifed two more within minutes of each other.

Her first victim was a Polish man, Lukasz Slaboszewski, 31, who had come to believe Dennehy was his girlfriend.

She lured him to a property with suggestive texts, then stabbed him through the heart.

Dennehy then used a pocket knife to kill her housemate John Chapman, 56, stabbing him once in the neck.

The third victim was her landlord, Kevin Lee, 48, whom she lured with the promise of sexual favours.

Joanna Dennehy said she found killing 'more-ish'. Photo / Supplied

Excited by the police manhunt for her, she then stabbed Robin Bereza from behind in Hereford on April 2.

Nine minutes later, she knifed John Rogers. Both men survived.

She was caught after two days on the run.

Dennehy, who was brought up in a stable family home in the Home Counties, carried out the attacks to gratify her "sadistic love for blood".

The Old Bailey was told the killer had a "sexual and sadistic motivation".

Later she told a psychiatrist: "I killed to see how I would feel, to see if I was as cold as I thought I was. Then it got more-ish."

Experts said Dennehy craved notoriety and wanted to humiliate her victims through sick sex games. Before the killings she had boasted she had already killed four times.

When the three bodies were found, police launched a high-profile murder investigation.

Meanwhile Dennehy, 31, travelled to Hereford and started scouring the streets with accomplice Gary Stretch for more men to kill.

She told him: "I want to have my fun."The pair randomly selected two dog walkers, retired fireman Robin Bereza, 64, and John Rogers, 56. Dennehy stabbed them in frenzied knife attacks. Both survived the horrific attacks only because of swift medical intervention.

During her search for further victims, Dennehy posed for photos with a huge serrated knife and bragged that she and Stretch were "like Bonnie and Clyde", whose gang killed nine policemen in 1930s America.

She has tattoos on her arms, including one that says "licking legend".

Joanna Dennehy's victims

LUKASZ SLABOSZEWSKI:

The 31-year-old moved to the UK from Nowa Sol, Poland, in 2005 to work in a DHL warehouse in Peterborough.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that, at the time of his death, he was being prescribed methadone as a substitute for his heroin addiction.

Lukasz Slaboszewski was killed and his body storied in a wheelie bin. Photo / Supplied

He was last seen alive leaving his home in the city's Lincoln Rd on March 19 having met Dennehy for the first time the previous day. He told friends he had found an "English girlfriend".

It is thought he was stabbed to death in a property in Rolleston Garth on or soon after this date.

Afterwards, Dennehy stored his body in a wheelie bin for several days before dumping it in a ditch at Thorney Dyke along with that of John Chapman. Their bodies were discovered by a farmer on April 3.

After his death, Slaboszewski's sister, Magda Skrzypczak, said: "Lukasz was the joker in the family, always finding something to laugh about. His mum and dad are devastated by their loss and he also leaves two grieving sisters."

JOHN CHAPMAN: The 56-year-old, originally from Leeds, had served with the Navy in the Falklands war.

Jurors heard he had fallen on hard times. He was an alcoholic but known as a "friendly drunk", the court heard. Chapman lived in the same set of bedsits as Dennehy in Bifield, Orton Goldhay.

He described Dennehy, who had been employed as an "enforcer" by landlord Kevin Lee, as the "man woman" and friends were concerned for his safety as she attempted to force him to move out, the court heard.

He was killed in his bedsit on March 29 after Dennehy stabbed him in the heart. A photograph of his body, timed at 7.32am that day, was found on Leslie Layton's phone.

Chapman's body was found alongside that of Slaboszewski on April 3. At the time, his family said: "We are all so upset and shocked by the tragic loss of John.

"He was a loving brother, brother in law and uncle. He was much loved by all who knew him and will be missed by all his friends and family."

KEVIN LEE: The 48-year-old lived in Fletton, Peterborough, with his wife Christina and their two children.

He ran the Quick Let property firm, which specialised in providing bedsits to people of "limited resources", prosecutors said.

Business partner Paul Creed told the court Dennehy had approached them seeking accommodation. Creed had been reluctant to house her but Lee wanted to "give her a chance".

Lee later employed Dennehy as a decorator and enforcer, the court heard. On March 20, Lee confessed to his wife that he was having an affair with Dennehy.

Nine days later, on Good Friday, he gave Dennehy an Easter card. Later that day she called him on the phone and arranged to meet him at Rolleston Garth - where Slaboszewski had been killed - before stabbing him to death.

Lee's body was found by a dog walker in a ditch beside Middle Rd, Newborough, on March 30. His family said: "We are devastated by Kevin's death, he was a wonderful husband, father, loving brother and son.

"His naturally infectious personality touched everyone who knew him. He will be hugely

missed by all his friends and family."