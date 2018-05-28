Subtropical Storm Alberto has come ashore on the Florida Panhandle.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre said that Alberto's core made landfall at Laguna Beach, Florida, about 20km west-northwest of Panama City.

Forecasters say heavy rainfall and flash flooding are the biggest threats posed by the storm as it heads inland over the Florida Panhandle.

With maximum sustained winds of 72 km/h, Alberto was moving north at 14 km/h.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for a stretch of coastline between Aucilla River in Florida's Big Bend and the Alabama-Florida border.

The storm was expected to weaken as it continues moving inland. But forecasters said it will dump heavy rain on parts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama and Georgia, raising the risk of flash flooding.

The Mayor of Orange Beach, on Alabama's Gulf Coast, says Alberto is bringing rain and aggravation but isn't causing any serious problems in his community.

Mayor Tony Kennon said that the grim forecast kept Orange Beach from having the record crowds that were anticipated. But he says a lot of people braved the weather and showed up anyway.

- AP