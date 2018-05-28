ISLAMABAD (AP) — The former head of Pakistan's powerful spy agency has been banned from travel and will face a formal inquiry over a book he co-authored with his former Indian counterpart.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, an army spokesman, said retired Lt. Gen. Asad Durrani was summoned to army headquarters Monday for questioning about "Spy Chronicles," a book that documents his exploits as head of Inter-Services Intelligence from 1990 to 1992.

The army has not detailed its concerns, but it may have been angered by the authors' suggestion that Pakistan cooperated with the U.S. in the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Durrani retired nearly two decades before the raid.

The book was co-written by A.S. Daulat, the former head of India's Research and Analysis Wing, and Indian journalist Aditya Sinha.