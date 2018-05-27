TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — A year after stunning the tennis world by winning the French Open for the first tour title of her career, Jelena Ostapenko is again in rare company. She is a first-round loser as the defending champion at a Grand Slam tournament. Even more unusual: Venus Williams was beaten in her opening match at a second consecutive major. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-VENUS' LOSING STREAK — Venus Williams: 2 1st-round Slam exits in row for 1st time. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-LUCKY LOSER — Egyptian a French Open 'lucky loser' in more ways than one. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day from Roland Garros.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-GLANCE

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

ROME — Winning three Grand Tours consecutively was already enough to cement Chris Froome's place in cycling history. The way in which he won this Giro d'Italia, though, adds an extra dimension to the achievement. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 710 words, photos.

CRI--IPL ROUNDUP

MUMBAI, India — Shane Watson hit a belligerent unbeaten century as Chennai Super Kings won their third Indian Premier League title with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID CELEBRATIONS

MADRID — For a third straight year, Real Madrid was celebrating a European title with its fans. Madrid brought the Champions League trophy home on Sunday and paraded it through the streets of the Spanish capital as thousands of fans saluted the newly crowned champions. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MONACO GP

MONACO — Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo steadied his nerve when victory threatened to escape him again as he overcame a significant midrace power loss to win the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOC--EGYPT-SALAH INJURY

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah says he is "confident" of being fit for the World Cup after hurting his shoulder playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SOC--SALAH-EGYPT UNITES

CAIRO — A heartbroken Egypt shared a rare moment of unity on Sunday: An outpouring of sympathy and love for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, and loathing for Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. By Samy Magdy and Hamza Hendawi. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--BRAZIL-WCUP-NEYMAR

RIO DE JANEIRO — Neymar says he still feels discomfort in his recovering right foot but believes he will be better for the World Cup in Russia, which begins June 14. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 490 words.

CAR--INDY 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power took the lead in the Indianapolis 500 with four laps to go, knew he had it won when he took the white flag all alone and spent the final lap yelling to himself as he pulled away from the field. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

— CAR--INDY 500-SIDELINED STARS — Crashes claim some of Indianapolis 500's biggest stars. By Michael Marot. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— CAR--INDY 500-PATRICK — Danica Patrick ends racing career with crash at Indy 500. By Mark Long. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— CAR--RACE DAY-THE LATEST — Real-time updates on one of motorsport's busiest days.

GLF--BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Rory McIlroy left his victory charge too late at Wentworth as Francesco Molinari delivered a clinic in front-running to win the BMW PGA Championship by two shots with a 4-under 68 on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 650 words, photos.

GLF--BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP-MCILROY

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Even as he took apart Wentworth with one of his best rounds of 2018, Rory McIlroy knew something wasn't quite right. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 350 words, photos.

GLF--COLONIAL

FORT WORTH, Texas — Justin Rose closed with a 6-under 64 and finished at 20 under Sunday at Colonial for a three-stroke victory over defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka in the Fort Worth Invitational. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 500 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Minjee Lee birdied the 18th hole Sunday for a one-stroke victory over In-Kyung Kim at the LPGA Volvik Championship. By Noah Trister. SENT: 320 words, photo. Will be updated.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BENTON HARBOR, Michigan — Paul Broadhurst shot an 8-under 63 on Sunday to win the Senior PGA Championship by four strokes and match the best 72-hole score in tournament history. SENT: 140 words.

RGU--ENGLAND-BARBARIANS

LONDON — Chris Ashton scored a hat trick of tries as the Barbarians condemned England to an embarrassing fourth straight defeat by emerging 63-45 winners at Twickenham on Sunday. SENT: 190 words, photo.

BBO--SHAKY START

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball attendance is headed to its lowest average in 15 years. And it's not only because of the historically bad weather that's plagued the first third of the season. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 940 words, photos.

