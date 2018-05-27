WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media are reporting that a fire broke out in the building where a prominent Polish opposition lawmaker lives, and the politician says he fears he could have been the target of an arson attack.

The Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported on its website Sunday that the fire broke out Saturday in the apartment building where lawmaker Krzysztof Brejza lives in Inowroclaw, a city in north-central Poland.

Brejza, who belongs to the centrist Civic Platform party, is considered one of the most effective opponents of the populist ruling Law and Justice party. For months, state-run television has run critical reports about him.

Brejza is reported as saying the fire spread through walls where gas pipes ran, creating the threat of an explosion had neighbors not noticed the fire and extinguished it.

"I would like to believe that it was a coincidence, a hooligan prank with no relation to me, but the truth is that people know where I live, so I have to take deliberate action into account," he said.