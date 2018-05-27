ROME (AP) — Italy's premier-designate was summoned to the presidential palace Sunday evening to report on whether he has succeeded in assembling a Cabinet for a populist government that wins the staunchly pro-Europe Italian president's approval while satisfying coalition leaders' demands for a euroskeptic economy minister.

Political novice Giuseppe Conte, 53, a law professor at the University of Florence, received a mandate last week from President Sergio Mattarella to try to form a viable government out of two rival populist forces, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League.

Conte's task has been complicated by League leader Matteo Salvini's insistence that the Cabinet include his pick for the economy portfolio, Paolo Savona, a former industry minister who has questioned whether Italy at some point should ditch the euro as its official currency.

Hours before Conte was asked to report to Mattarella, an economics web site, scenarieconomici.it, carried a statement from Savona that appeared aimed at assuaging doubts about his commitment to the euro currency and the European Union's rules.

Advertisement

"I want a different Europe, stronger but fairer," Savona was quoted as saying.

Salvini, along with 5-Star Movement leader and fellow euroskeptic Luigi Di Maio, agreed this month to join their rival forces in a coalition to break a political impasse caused by an inconclusive March 4 parliamentary election.

The 84-day impasse has set a record for a country used to drawn-out negotiations to form new governments.

Earlier Sunday, Salvini, whose League rails against EU restrictions it views as crimping economic growth, vowed in a tweet to "not surrender to the end" on having Savona as economy minister.

Di Maio, whose party is the largest in the new Parliament but remains far short of having an absolute majority, also has expressed impatience at Mattarella's reported reluctance to approve a Cabinet that's not solidly pro-euro.